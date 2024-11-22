Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cloudy, Windy, Chilly and Dreary Friday

A Few Afternoon Rain Showers Hanging On
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Our first fall round of wintry weather is out of here Friday and we're left cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s and a few lingering afternoon (rain) showers possible. It will be a raw start to the weekend with a gusty west wind (up to 30 mph) persisting. Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and in the 40s but it will be dry. The pick day of the weekend is Sunday, with sunshine and highs surging to the upper 50s to low 60s ahead of our next chance for active weather, showers and isolated t-showers Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18