Cloudy, Windy, Chilly and Dreary Friday

Our first fall round of wintry weather is out of here Friday and we're left cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s and a few lingering afternoon (rain) showers possible. It will be a raw start to the weekend with a gusty west wind (up to 30 mph) persisting. Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and in the 40s but it will be dry. The pick day of the weekend is Sunday, with sunshine and highs surging to the upper 50s to low 60s ahead of our next chance for active weather, showers and isolated t-showers Monday.