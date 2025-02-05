Watch Now
Cloudy and Chilly Midweek, Showers & T-Showers Likely Late

Warm Surge Thursday with a Friday Cooldown
We're in for a cloudy, chilly and raw Wednesday with near normal highs in the 40s and a chance for rain developing later in the day. A warm front lifts north overnight, bringing a surge of milder air and moisture with showers and t-showers likely. A few strong storms will be possible (damaging wind and heavy rain) but the overall severe storm threat is low. Thursday's highs will soar to the mid 60s, near record levels for some with a late morning/early afternoon break in the rain before more showers develop Thursday afternoon/evening along a cold front. Highs will fall back closer to 50° Friday.

