Cloudy and Cool Monday

After hitting near 90° Friday and Saturday (88° in Lexington both days) we cooled down significantly at the end of the weekend. Monday will run cool as well. Expect a cloudy and breezy day with a few lingering showers mainly in the morning in the Bluegrass but lingering out east much of the day. Low pressure will slowly track up the east coast and we'll see a brief break in the clouds Tuesday with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Midweek showers and storms are likely with a warm front Wednesday followed by a cold front Thursday. We'll need to watch for strong storms Wednesday night. Well below normal highs in the 60s Monday will jump back to the 70s Tuesday and peak in the 80s Wednesday. The good news, with timing of our next round of showers and storms we could be set up for a nice last weekend in May with high pressure taking over.