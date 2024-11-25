Cloudy with Showers Returning Monday

We're starting off the week of Thanksgiving with above normal warmth but it won't stay that way for long! Expect a cloudy Monday with a gusty (up to 30 mph) south/southwest wind driving highs into the low 60s and showers developing later in the day and peaking overnight as a cold front slides east. We'll see sunshine Tuesday with much cooler highs in the upper 40s. More showers fire up Wednesday night and continue into Thanksgiving day as another front tracks east. Thursday is looking cloudy, wet, chilly and not very pleasant. A few snow showers may wrap in behind the departing system Thursday night. This weekend, significantly colder air blasts in (our coldest of the season so far) with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s that will linger into early next week. The first hard freeze of the season for many!