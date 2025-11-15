Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cloudy, Gusty and Unseasonably Warm Saturday

Back to Normal Sunday, Trending Wetter Next Week
Highs soar to well above normal Saturday thanks to a gusty (25 to 35 mph) southwest wind, we'll top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. You can also expect considerable cloud cover with isolated afternoon showers possible. That's not exactly football weather but still a decent setup for UK's last home game of the season. A cold front passes overnight sparking a few showers and dropping Sunday's high considerably. We'll wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny skies and much cooler (near normal) highs in the mid to upper 50s. We're still trending active and wetter next week with multiple rounds of showers and isolated t-showers starting Tuesday and potentially continuing into the weekend.

