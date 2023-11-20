Cloudy with a Few Showers Monday

The good news this week is that we're getting a much-needed shot of rain and getting it out of the way before Thanksgiving. Expect a cloudy and mild Monday with a few showers/sprinkles and above normal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Widespread showers and isolated t-showers will fire up overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be breezy with highs in the 60s early in the day and lingering scattered afternoon showers. We'll dry out and end up much chillier midweek with highs in the 40s Wednesday and back in the 50s for Thanksgiving.

