Cold and Dry to Start the Weekend

High pressure will keep it partly to mostly sunny, dry and cold early in the weekend thanks to a northeast wind. Expect highs in the mid to upper 20s Friday edging closer to freezing Saturday as the wind shifts to the southwest. Saturday morning will be frigid! Lows will tank in the upper single digits with a wicked subzero wind chill to go with it. A Great Lakes low will drop southeast late in the weekend pushing a cold front our way. We'll end up mostly cloudy Sunday but with limited moisture the most we're likely to see... a few snow showers/flurries. Expect a better chance for rain to snow showers Monday night into Tuesday as another front heads our way.