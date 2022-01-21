Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cold and Dry to Start the Weekend

More Active Weather Early Next Week
items.[0].image.alt
weather
2.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 4:02 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 04:13:16-05

High pressure will keep it partly to mostly sunny, dry and cold early in the weekend thanks to a northeast wind. Expect highs in the mid to upper 20s Friday edging closer to freezing Saturday as the wind shifts to the southwest. Saturday morning will be frigid! Lows will tank in the upper single digits with a wicked subzero wind chill to go with it. A Great Lakes low will drop southeast late in the weekend pushing a cold front our way. We'll end up mostly cloudy Sunday but with limited moisture the most we're likely to see... a few snow showers/flurries. Expect a better chance for rain to snow showers Monday night into Tuesday as another front heads our way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!