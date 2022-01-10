Cold and Quiet Monday

It's a cold and quiet start to the week, with high pressure west and a northwest flow aloft we aren't going to warm up much the next couple of days. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather through midweek but highs will stay mired in the 30s Monday and Tuesday then finally edge closer to average midweek as we climb back into the 40s. Our next chance for active weather (wet and wintry) doesn't get going until the weekend.

