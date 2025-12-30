Cold Lingers but Some Sunshine Returns Tuesday

Unseasonably cold air lingers Tuesday, but at least we'll see a little sunshine later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. The last day of 2025 wraps up the year on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds, a southwest breeze and "less cold" highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We'll see a moisture deprived cold front track through to usher in the new year. It will spark flurries and a few snow showers overnight with a mostly cloudy and chilly start to 2026 with highs stuck in the upper 30s.