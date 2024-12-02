We have a fairly quiet first week of December ahead. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs around freezing. Low pressure diving to our southeast may spark afternoon flurries and a few snow showers overnight but moisture will be very limited. Sunshine returns Tuesday but cold air lingers with highs in the mid 30s. A southerly wind shift will push highs into the low to mid 40s (still below normal) midweek with a few Wednesday evening rain showers possible as another cold front crosses the Commonwealth and knocks us back down to the 30s to wrap up the work week.
Cold Lingers Monday
Flurries, A Few Snow Showers Late Day and Overnight
