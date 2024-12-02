Cold Lingers Monday

We have a fairly quiet first week of December ahead. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs around freezing. Low pressure diving to our southeast may spark afternoon flurries and a few snow showers overnight but moisture will be very limited. Sunshine returns Tuesday but cold air lingers with highs in the mid 30s. A southerly wind shift will push highs into the low to mid 40s (still below normal) midweek with a few Wednesday evening rain showers possible as another cold front crosses the Commonwealth and knocks us back down to the 30s to wrap up the work week.