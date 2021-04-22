Chilly Thursday

This is some seriously cold air for April! After bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday morning expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers hanging around and cool highs edging into the low to mid 50s. Frost will be possible again Friday morning, an advisory will be in effect, but we'll slowly transition away from our latest spring cold snap. We're in the 50s and 60s this weekend with a wet and unsettled Saturday on the way. Substantial, above average warmth will bubble up next week. Highs well into the 70s and rounds of showers and thunderstorms are just around the corner.