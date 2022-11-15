We're in for cold November rain Tuesday, this is about as dreary as it gets! Watch for an occasional rain/snow mix (northern & eastern KY) early on but much of this round will be rain with highs barely into the 40s. Moisture winds down this afternoon/evening, expect patchy fog overnight with cloudy skies and lows near freezing. Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries and highs in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns later this week but the cold air hangs on. We'll stay 15° to 20° below normal with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s (upper teens for some) heading into the weekend.