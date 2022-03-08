Cold Rain Tonight

Later tonight and early tomorrow is a quick reminder that early spring isn't all chirping birds and flowers popping up. A cold rain, and it will be just that, rain, will begin late this evening and last into the morning with temperatures in the 30s. We'll get some late day sun tomorrow, but our highs will still be in the upper 40s to near 50.

As we head into the latter half of the week, we'll get a false hope warm up. Our highs will get back into the 50s and Thursday is looking dry. Rain chances will begin for us later in the day of Friday as our highs scoot into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Our attention turns to Friday night and Saturday when an Arctic blast arrives and the chances for some snow are increasing. Temperatures will be crashing Friday night and a storm will be intensifying to our south. We're highly confident of the cold, but we'll continue to look at the snow prospects.

Rain should be changing over to snow Friday evening. It's way too early for amounts, so we'll continue to monitor this and you'll need to keep up with upcoming forecasts.

Regardless of the snow chance, it will be getting very cold this weekend. Saturday may not get above freezing.