Cold Settling In

Just when you thought spring might have sprung, nature says, 'Not so fast!'. A strong northwest flow and a March edition of a polar vortex will work to keep most of the northern and eastern parts of the US much colder than late March should be. We could even see some snowflakes!

For tonight it will remain mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible as lows drop down to the upper 30s. Expect a variably cloudy sky tomorrow with any sun being brief and limited. A few showers will also persist on another breezy afternoon with highs just in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The February like weather will last into your weekend. Another upper wave coming by on Saturday brings some scattered showers, except there is enough cold air aloft that we could also see some snow showers with this. We'll have a breezy high in the low 40s. Sunday will see more sunshine, but highs will only respond into the mid 40s. We'll actually do a repeat of that on Monday.

By Tuesday, a warm front will assemble, and depending on exactly where it sets up we could see a huge jump in temperatures. For now, we're saying 50's with scattered showers. By Wednesday, we're back in the warm air with highs into the 70s. It'll stay warm into Thursday, but we'll also see more rain and thunderstorms before the next batch of cold air late next week.