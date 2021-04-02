Cold Start To A Great Weekend

We're slowly digging out of the temperature hole as we enter the Easter weekend. It will still be cold to start with one more Freeze Warning Saturday morning and near record cold in the mid 20s, the record is 24. But, we're going to enjoy a lot of sun in the afternoon with highs close to 60, which is close to normal. Warmer days arrive Sunday!
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 16:15:01-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.