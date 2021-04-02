Watch
Cold Start To A Great Weekend

Sunshine And Getting Warmer
LEX18 StormTracker Weather
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 02, 2021
We're slowly digging out of the temperature hole as we enter the Easter weekend. It will still be cold to start with one more Freeze Warning Saturday morning and near record cold in the mid 20s, the record is 24. But, we're going to enjoy a lot of sun in the afternoon with highs close to 60, which is close to normal. Warmer days arrive Sunday!

