Cold Tuesday

Much colder air settles in for a brief stay with Tuesday's high struggling to hit the mid to upper 30s in the Bluegrass thanks to increasing cloud cover and a northeast wind. This will rival Lexington's lowest high since last February, 37° at the end of November. You'll see a little more sunshine with highs closer to 40° down south. A ripple of low pressure and a hint of moisture will spark a few rain to snow showers overnight. Minor to light accumulation is possible but mainly over southern Indiana, far northern Kentucky and at higher elevations southeast. We'll edge closer to 40° midweek with lingering flurries and sprinkles. Heads up for later this week, we'll warm back up but another round of heavy rain and strong storms is heading our way early in the weekend.