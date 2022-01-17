Cold with Lingering Snow Showers MLK Day

That wet, icy and wintry mess that hammered the Commonwealth to wrap up the weekend is finally out of here and now we get to deal with the aftermath. Highs will stay around freezing and we could see some additional minor to light snow accumulation for MLK Day in the morning for central Kentucky but lingering later in the day over eastern counties. Use caution on the roads, crews are working hard but many are still snow covered, icy, slick, and hazardous. A winter weather advisory remains in effect Monday morning in the Bluegrass and through Monday afternoon over eastern Kentucky. Tuesday will see milder highs jumping into the low 40s with partly sunny skies and we'll trend even milder midweek. Watch for rain showers Wednesday that may transition to a rain/snow mix Wednesday night.

