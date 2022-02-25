Colder and Drier Friday

The rain finally wraps up Friday morning and a gusty west/northwest wind will help dry it out but also tank the temperature. With morning lows around freezing watch for slick spots on the commute and a few lingering rain showers changing over to flurries. We'll end up mostly cloudy with highs in upper 30s in the Bluegrass and low 40s southeast. Expect a quiet and dry run of days this weekend into next week with highs slowly rising from the 40s into the 50s. A southern low may throw a few showers across far southeastern Kentucky Sunday but looks to stay well to our south.
Posted at 3:48 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 04:00:36-05
The rain finally wraps up Friday morning and a gusty west/northwest wind will help dry it out but also tank the temperature. With morning lows around freezing watch for slick spots on the commute and a few lingering rain showers changing over to flurries. We'll end up mostly cloudy with highs in upper 30s in the Bluegrass and low 40s southeast. Expect a quiet and dry run of days this weekend into next week with highs slowly rising from the 40s into the 50s. A southern low may throw a few showers across far southeastern Kentucky Sunday but looks to stay well to our south.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.