Colder and Drier Friday

The rain finally wraps up Friday morning and a gusty west/northwest wind will help dry it out but also tank the temperature. With morning lows around freezing watch for slick spots on the commute and a few lingering rain showers changing over to flurries. We'll end up mostly cloudy with highs in upper 30s in the Bluegrass and low 40s southeast. Expect a quiet and dry run of days this weekend into next week with highs slowly rising from the 40s into the 50s. A southern low may throw a few showers across far southeastern Kentucky Sunday but looks to stay well to our south.

