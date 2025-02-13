Colder and Quiet Thursday and Friday

Thursday will end up cloudy and colder after early morning showers wind down, expect highs in the 30s. Valentine's Day will see more sunshine, but it won't be much warmer with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. After a two-day break from active weather rain is on the rise again this weekend. It could start out as a brief mix Friday night but we're in for rounds of moderate to heavy rain and isolated t-showers Saturday into Saturday night with highs surging into the 50s. A flood watch is in effect Friday night through Sunday afternoon with 2" to 4" of rain possible. Stay weather aware and watch for localized flash flooding.