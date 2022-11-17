Colder Through the End of the Week

Welcome to an early taste of winter as Arctic air takes over and it remains unseasonably cold (15° to 20° below normal) through the end of the week. Thursday will see morning cloud cover giving way to afternoon sunshine but highs will stay in the upper 30s. A cold front will slide south sparking isolated snow showers & flurries Friday morning but really just keeping the cold air flowing. We'll stay in the mid to upper 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High pressure this weekend keeps it mostly sunny and dry but will also set us up for a few frigid nights. Expect lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures moderate a bit next week, we'll hit the 40s early in the week and edge into the 50s midweek.