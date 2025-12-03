Colder weather is expected to stick around

Our string of cold days will continue, with temperatures struggling to reach seasonal highs by the weekend. Wednesday night will be cold, with temperatures falling to the mid-20s. Thursday will also be cold with highs in the mid-30s with a flurry or two during the early morning commute. By Friday, we could see another low-pressure system pass through our southernmost counties, bringing rain and maybe a few snowflakes. The weekend will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 40.