Our string of cold days will continue, with temperatures struggling to reach seasonal highs by the weekend. Wednesday night will be cold, with temperatures falling to the mid-20s. Thursday will also be cold with highs in the mid-30s with a flurry or two during the early morning commute. By Friday, we could see another low-pressure system pass through our southernmost counties, bringing rain and maybe a few snowflakes. The weekend will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 40.
Colder weather is expected to stick around
Highs to struggle to reach the upper 30s
