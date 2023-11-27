Coldest Air of the Season Monday, Tuesday

Brace for a late November cold snap as the coldest air of the season briefly invades the Commonwealth. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 30s, well below normal. A breezy west wind will accentuate the chill. Clear skies overnight will lead to near record lows, our coldest of the season and possibly our coldest low since last February as we drop to the upper teens/low 20s. Sunshine returns Tuesday but highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s. We'll trend warmer and wetter later this week with highs in the 50s and showers firing up Friday into the weekend.

