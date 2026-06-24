Comfortable weather sticks around for one more day

Happy Tuesday! Our drier weather pattern continues through midweek, with temperatures staying in the lower 80s. Tonight, we will be cooler, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. A few of us could see patchy fog early in the morning before our temperatures rise to the lower 80s. Most of the day will be mostly sunny with a few clouds mixed in. Our pattern will change by Thursday afternoon as a warm front lifts to the north, bringing hot and humid air back to the Commonwealth. Rain chances will also increase, with multiple rounds of showers and storms through the end of the weekend. Long-term forecasts show even hotter temperatures arriving next week, with above-average highs and higher humidity.