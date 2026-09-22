Cool and cloudy weather sticks around before sunshine returns

We started off much cooler across Central and Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s across many northern locations and the 60s farther south.

A few sprinkles and light showers also moved through this morning, but most of that activity has moved out. Now, stubborn cloud cover is keeping temperatures on the cooler side this afternoon. Northern and Central Kentucky are sitting mainly in the low to mid 60s, while areas farther south that have seen a little more sunshine have warmed into the low and mid 70s.

Clouds hang tough through tonight

We could see a few peeks of sunshine before the day is over, especially farther south, but clouds will remain the main story through the evening.

An isolated shower or two can't be completely ruled out, but most communities should remain dry. The clouds will stick around overnight, keeping temperatures from falling too dramatically. Lows will generally settle into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another cool and cloudy Wednesday

Wednesday will bring another day of plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s across much of the area, with somewhat warmer temperatures possible farther south if the clouds manage to break apart.

A few showers will also develop by late Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon, with the better chances across the Bluegrass and areas east of I-75. Rain chances will run around 30% to 40% in these locations.

Light rain possible across Eastern Kentucky

Wednesday's showers should generally be light to moderate and more off-and-on rather than a steady, all-day rain.

Most locations that see rain should pick up around a tenth of an inch or less. However, a few communities east of I-75 could see closer to a quarter-inch.

Rain chances will begin winding down Wednesday evening as the disturbance responsible for the showers weakens and moves away.

Sunshine returns Thursday

We'll finally begin drying things out more noticeably Thursday as a quieter early-fall weather pattern settles across the region.

Sunshine should make a comeback, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Lower humidity will also make it feel very comfortable outside.

That pattern will stick around into Friday and the weekend, with mainly dry conditions and highs generally staying in the low to mid 70s.

Crisp fall mornings ahead

The cooler afternoons won't be the only sign of fall later this week.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday night into Friday morning, with an even chillier start possible Saturday. Parts of the Bluegrass could fall into the lower to mid 40s Saturday morning.

We'll gradually begin warming things back up toward the end of the weekend and early next week, but overall, a comfortable stretch of early-fall weather is settling in for the second half of the week.