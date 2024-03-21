Cool and Dry Thursday

High pressure briefly takes over Thursday and even though we're cooler, we're also mostly to partly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. Low pressure spinning up across the deep south will sling just enough moisture our way to spark rain showers Friday that will continue overnight and finally wind down Saturday morning. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Friday to around 50° Saturday. We'll finish off the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 50s Sunday followed by a surge into the 60s with strong storms possible early next week.