Now that the torrential rain and severe storm threat has subsided, we're settling into an unseasonably cool stretch of weather that could have staying power. Thursday looks partly sunny, dry and in the low to mid 60s. Our average high this time of the year is about ten degrees warmer. A cold front will throw a round of showers and isolated storms our way overnight but the main impact will be a reinforcing shot of cool air knocking highs down to the upper 50s/low 60s Friday. This weekend is trending cool and unsettled with on and off showers and gusty thundershowers. The most widespread rain chance falls late in the weekend.