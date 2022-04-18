Cool, Cloudy and Showery Monday

It's a dreary start to the week with morning showers, lingering clouds and well below normal highs in the low 50s Monday. You may get lucky and see a late afternoon break in the clouds but a few late day, post frontal showers will be possible over eastern counties. Partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s will lead to a patchy frost chance Tuesday morning. After that, a break Tuesday. We're still in the 50s but will see plenty of sunshine. Wednesday looks partly sunny and warmer, highs well into the 60s. After more showers Thursday expect a weekend warm surge into the 70s, pushing 80°!