Cool for Late June

We wrapped up the weekend with a decent shot of rain for some. Due to the scattered nature of the showers and storms not everyone got wet and our next chance for rain won't be until the upcoming weekend. In the short term we're trending cooler and less muggy as high pressure builds in early in the week. Expect a north wind (gusty at times) and partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with below normal highs around 80°. Refreshing for sure but unusual for late June. We're dry through Thursday with highs gradually climbing back to the upper 80s midweek and into the low 90s Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks unsettled with round of showers and storms starting Friday night, peaking Saturday and winding down Sunday.