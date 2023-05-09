Cool Start To A Great Day

The humidity has temporarily left the building, and with its demise will come a pretty chilly morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. It may be one of those mornings where you may want a light jacket, but it's going to turn into a day where you'll be carrying it home.

An abundance of sunshine will take our highs into the upper 70s to near 80 tomorrow. It's going to be an absolute dandy!

Rain chances return by Friday. The storms that will be coming in as we head toward Mother's Day look to be scattered. These are not going to be all day rains. It's an early pre summer look and feel with more humidity to go along with those scattered storms.