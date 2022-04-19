Cool Tuesday, Showers Midweek

Tuesday will bring afternoon sunshine but that below normal chill hangs on with highs still mired in the 50s. We'll drop to the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning but a strong southwest wind should mitigate the chance for patchy frost. Expect one more weather related speed bump before we really warm up later this week. Highs will jump into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday but watch for showers Wednesday night into Thursday as well. Once that round dies down the warmth cranks up! Highs will soar well above average, into the mid to upper 70s, probably hitting the low 80s southeast this weekend as a slightly summery pattern sets up with a ridge of high pressure anchored to our southeast.