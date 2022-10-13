Cool Weather Follows Wednesday's Storms

We saw areas of locally heavy rain and some strong and severe storms on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. The severe threat has ended and the rain will gradually wind down through the night. There were some areas that had some wind damage, especially in Bath County. Rainfall was heavy in places as well with a swath of 1/2 to 1" through parts of central Kentucky. However, there were some folks, especially to the north and west of Lexington, that didn't see nearly as much.

Behind the front on Thursday, it will be significantly cooler. A stray shower is possible early, especially east of I-75, otherwise there will be more sunshine, a cool breeze and a midday high in the mid 60s.

