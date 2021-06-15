Cooler and Drier Tuesday

With lower humidity and below average highs it won't be ideal pool weather over the next few days but in general.... it's going to be very nice. High pressure ridges in from up north midweek, between that and a continued north/northwest wind expect plenty of sunshine through Thursday and highs in the upper 70s around 80°. This weekend will see rising highs, mugginess and storm chances, so get outside sooner than later!
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 03:46:07-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.