Cooler and Less Humid Monday

High pressure takes over through the middle of the week, and we're in for some spectacular weather. The cold front that passed late in the weekend coupled with a northeast wind ahead of the approaching ridge will keep the temperature and humidity tamped down. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s and with drier air it will be much more comfortable. We're back in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a round of strong storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday.