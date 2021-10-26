Cooler but Drier Tuesday

Tuesday morning clouds and drizzle will slowly clear out in the afternoon with high pressure out west keeping a northwest wind flowing and drier air on the move. Even with sunshine thrown into the mix we'll still end up very cool, expect below average highs in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of dense fog will set up overnight and we'll end up cold enough (upper 30s) to see patchy frost potential. Wednesday looks better, mostly sunny with highs around 60°. Enjoy it while you can, rounds of showers fire up at the end of the week and we'll slip back into the 50s as well.