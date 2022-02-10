Cooler but Dry Thursday

After morning clouds diminish, we're in for a partly to mostly sunny, cooler and dry Thursday with highs in the 40s. A warm front/cold front combo hits early in the weekend initially driving highs well into the mid to upper 50s Friday thanks to a strong southwest wind. Showers (rain) will fire up Friday evening and overnight. The cold front sweeps through Saturday morning and in its wake, colder air with a few rain to snow showers. If you're a snow lover, this isn't the round for you. If we see any minor to light accumulation, it would be over our southeastern mountain counties at higher elevations. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s Saturday. We'll wrap up the weekend cold with highs around freezing Sunday and lingering flurries.