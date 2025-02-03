Cooler, But Still Mild Tuesday

No one has seen a warmer February 3 in Lexington with a windy record high of 72 on Monday beating the old record from 1890. It took 135 years to get a warmer February 3rd.

It's among the earliest of our 70 degree days. The flip in our weather pattern has been staggering. In the last week we've seen the first 50, 60 and 70 degree days of the year...AMAZING.

The cold front coming through tonight will lower our temperature about 20 degrees Tuesday, but still be about 10 degrees above normal. Temperatures will be staying above to well above normal for the next week. However, there are many signs of big changes coming for next week.

It's staying dry until Wednesday. After that, systems coming by every couple of days will bring rain chances making for a wetter late week and weekend.