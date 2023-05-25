Cooler But Still Sunny Thursday

A cold front slides south Thursday morning and we're in for another beautiful, but cooler, late May day. Expect plenty of sunshine but below normal highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll see more of the same Friday with highs edging into the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure cut off to our southeast will wrap just enough moisture our way to graze southeastern counties with a few showers this weekend, the best chance is Sunday. Most of us will remain dry, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Memorial Day will begin another run in the 80s with summerlike heat building through midweek.

