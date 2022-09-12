Cooler, Drier and Sunnier Monday

The rain wraps up, clouds break, and sunshine returns Monday. Along with it, much drier, more comfortable air combined with unseasonably cool highs in the low 70s. That's Lexington's normal high in early October! A meandering upper low over the Great Lakes will keep your StormTracker forecast cool Tuesday as well with highs only edging into the mid 70s. Sunshine and dry weather will persist the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend sending highs from around 80° midweek back into the mid 80s this weekend.

