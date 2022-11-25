Cooler Friday

After a few Friday morning showers wind down we'll end up partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday looks good, especially for the UK-Louisville game in the afternoon. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. We're in for an active end to the weekend as low pressure tracks into the Great Lakes. Expect more widespread rain developing Saturday night with showers lingering into Sunday. A gusty (30 to 40+ mph) southeast to southwest wind will also crank up. Watch it on the roads if your Sunday involves post-Thanksgiving travel home.