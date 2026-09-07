Cooler Labor Day ahead before heat and rain chances return

Sunday afternoon ended on a much better note than how we started the day across Central and Eastern Kentucky. After dealing with plenty of cloud cover earlier, skies cleared and sunshine returned, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 80s. A few locations farther south even reached the low 90s.

The bigger change has been the arrival of drier air, which is making it feel much more comfortable outside compared to the hot and humid weather we experienced last week. That comfortable weather will stick around for Labor Day before temperatures quickly heat back up Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cooler night ahead

Mostly clear skies and drier air will help temperatures drop quickly overnight.

Lows should fall into the upper 50s across portions of the northern Bluegrass, with low to mid 60s expected for much of Central and Southern Kentucky. That will make for a noticeably cooler and more comfortable start to Labor Day.

A great Labor Day forecast

Labor Day is shaping up to be a great day for most of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds with afternoon highs generally reaching the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain much lower than what we experienced last week, making those temperatures feel considerably more comfortable.

Most locations should remain dry. However, a little additional moisture could bring a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across southeastern Kentucky during the afternoon. Even there, dry weather is still favored for most of the day.

Heat quickly returns Tuesday and Wednesday

Our break from the heat won't last very long.

Winds will shift back out of the south Tuesday, bringing warmer and more humid air into the region. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the low to mid 90s Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest and most humid day of the stretch, with heat index values potentially approaching the low 100s during the afternoon. Unlike last week's prolonged heat wave, this round of hotter weather should be relatively short-lived.

Widespread rain chances return Thursday

Our next cold front will approach the region Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a much better opportunity for rain.

Widespread showers are expected Thursday, with some thunderstorms also possible as the front moves through. There is still some uncertainty surrounding exactly when the front arrives, and that timing will play a big role in Thursday's temperatures.

An earlier arrival with more clouds and rain would keep temperatures cooler, while a later arrival could allow temperatures to climb considerably higher before the rain moves through.

Cooler again to end the week

Once the front moves through, we'll begin drying things out again heading into Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures should settle back into the mid to upper 80s, giving us another break from the brief return of 90-degree heat during the middle of the week.