Cooler, less humid weather arrives before temperatures climb again

We are starting Sunday on a much quieter note across Central and Eastern Kentucky after Saturday brought rounds of showers and thunderstorms along with plenty of heat and humidity. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s for many of us, and we'll continue to notice some big improvements as drier air settles into the region throughout the day.

Mix of sun and clouds returns for the second half of the weekend, and the lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable outside. This break from the heat will stick around through Labor Day before temperatures quickly climb again toward the middle of the week.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity return Sunday

A cold front that moved through the area is allowing cooler and much drier air to filter into the region today.

Any lingering rain chances will come to an end this morning, with dry conditions taking over by the afternoon. We should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the day, along with a noticeable drop in humidity.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than what we've experienced over the past several days. Many locations should reach the mid 80s, finally bringing an end to our recent stretch of intense heat.

A cooler night Ahead

The combination of mostly clear skies and much drier air will allow temperatures to fall quickly once the sun goes down tonight.

Overnight lows should drop into the low 60s for many locations, making it one of the more comfortable nights we've experienced recently.

If you're heading out early Labor Day morning, you'll definitely notice the cooler and less humid air compared to the hot and muggy mornings we've had over the past week.

Great weather for Labor Day

Labor Day is shaping up to be a great day to spend some time outside.

High pressure will remain in control, keeping us dry with mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s with comfortable humidity levels and essentially no rain chances.

Whether you're grilling, heading to the pool or spending the holiday outdoors, weather shouldn't cause many problems.

Heat quickly builds back Tuesday and Wednesday

Our break from the heat will be relatively short-lived.

High pressure will shift east as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing winds to turn more southerly and warmer air to return. Temperatures are expected to climb back above normal, with highs returning to around 90 degrees and potentially into the low 90s by the middle of the week.

While it will get hot again, this next warmup currently looks much shorter than the prolonged stretch of heat we just experienced.

Rain chances return late Wednesday

Our next more organized opportunity for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front approaches the Ohio Valley.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the front as it moves through the region. The exact timing and coverage will become clearer over the next few days, but Wednesday night into Thursday currently looks like our best opportunity for widespread rain this week.