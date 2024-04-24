Cooler Midweek But Much Warmer Soon

Early morning showers are long gone with sunshine and decreasing cloud cover later in the day Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Bluegrass and low 70s southeast. Lows dipping down to the mid to upper 30s may lead to patch frost Thursday morning but the rest of the day will be sunny, quiet and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. A warm front will lift north Friday, sparking scattered showers and a few t-showers. We'll also warm up significantly, highs will surge into the 70s to start off the weekend and max out well above normal (upper 70s to low 80s) Saturday, Sunday and into early next week.

