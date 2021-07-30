Cooler This Weekend

The cold front that sparked showers, storms and torrential rain early Friday morning slowly sags south and out of here later in the day. We'll see a few lingering morning showers and storms south but will also see clouds break in the afternoon with cooler highs in the mid 80s. This weekend is definitely running cool compared to the hot and steamy stuff earlier in the week. Expect below average highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a low but lingering chance for a few showers and storms on and off Saturday into Sunday.