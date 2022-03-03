Cooler Thursday

A cold front drops south Thursday kicking in a northwest wind and cooling it down for a couple of days. Expect afternoon highs close to average, in the low to mid 50s with partly sunny skies. High pressure ridges across the Great Lakes Friday and we'll end up mostly sunny to start the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s south. A warm front lifts northeast Saturday setting up a strong southwest flow. Highs will spike in the low 70s thanks to a gusty (30 MPH) southwest wind. Showers and storms will fire up late in the weekend and linger into Monday. We'll need to watch for heavy rain and a few strong storms.