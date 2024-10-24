Watch Now
Cooler Thursday, Warmer Friday

A Few Showers Late Friday, Friday Night
High pressure builds in from out west Thursday and with a northeast wind and cooler air filtering in we'll see highs back in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front kicks off the weekend, ahead of it, a brief warm up with Friday's highs jumping back into the upper 70s. A line of showers will track east and weaken but we'll still see the chance for a few showers late Friday and overnight. Saturday cools down again behind the front, get ready for some prime football weather Saturday night!

