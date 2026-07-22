Cooler weather returns to the Commonwealth

Happy Wednesday! Wednesday will be a quiet day as high pressure builds overhead. Highs will be cooler, near 80, as we remain under a partly cloudy sky. Yesterday's storms brought damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Surveys from the National Weather Service will determine the strength of Tuesday's storms. Thankfully, our severe threats will be non-existent through the rest of the workweek. September-like weather will linger through the beginning of the weekend as highs stay near 80 with very low humidity. Our next rain chances will arrive by the start of next week.