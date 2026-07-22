Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cooler weather returns to the Commonwealth

Highs near 80 through the weekend
Sunrise weather
Screenshot 2026-07-22 083751.png
Posted
and last updated

Happy Wednesday! Wednesday will be a quiet day as high pressure builds overhead. Highs will be cooler, near 80, as we remain under a partly cloudy sky. Yesterday's storms brought damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Surveys from the National Weather Service will determine the strength of Tuesday's storms. Thankfully, our severe threats will be non-existent through the rest of the workweek. September-like weather will linger through the beginning of the weekend as highs stay near 80 with very low humidity. Our next rain chances will arrive by the start of next week.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18