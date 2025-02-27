Cooler with a Few Lingering Showers Thursday

A cold front pushing east will usher in much cooler air Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and a few afternoon showers and isolated t-showers possible. Friday looks good, sunshine with highs around 60° to start the weekend but even colder air is on the way. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will drag another cold front our way but it will have very little moisture to work with. Saturday will end up mostly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the 40s. We'll bottom out well below normal, in the upper 30s Sunday, with sunshine and dry conditions to wrap up the weekend. Next week, we have another warm surge with a chance for showers and strong storms.