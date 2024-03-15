Cooler with Lingering Showers, T-Showers Friday

Your St. Patrick's Day weekend starts off gloomy and unsettled with scattered showers, isolated t-showers and overcast skies with cooler highs in the 60s. High pressure briefly build in Saturday providing mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the low to mid 60s, great news for the Shamrock Shuffle and the parade! St. Patrick's day will end up partly sunny and windy with cooler highs in the upper 50s and a few rain to snow showers possible overnight into Monday morning. We're sunny, dry and chilly Monday, expect below normal highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies and colder air will lead to a potential hard freeze Monday night. Expect lows in the 20s with isolated upper teens possible. This could damage early season vegetation that's bloomed due to abnormally warm temperatures.

