Cooling Down Later this Week

After that dreary and drizzly end to the weekend it'll be nice to see a bit of sunshine break through the clouds the next couple of days. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated showers hanging around but no significant rain chance soon. The big story will be the return to April reality temperature wise. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday. After that, they'll drop to the 60s and stay there, hovering below average the rest of the week. It will be cold enough (mid to upper 30s) that we could see patchy frost early Thursday and Friday morning.