Could Be One For The Record Books

As we're closing a warm and very dry October, the warmth is going to hang around, but unfortunately the best rain chances will be when we want it the least, Halloween night.

Until then, we'll enjoy potentially record warmth both Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are heading into the low 80s. As of right now, we're forecasting temperatures to fall a degree short both days, but both certainly have the chance to go into the history books. Both days will also be dry and breezy.

Halloween will at least be warm, in the 70s. However, a cold front will be approaching bringing increasing rain chances during the day Thursday and rain will become likely Thursday night. Hopefully, it will come after trick or treat time.